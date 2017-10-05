7hills Announces New CEO, Board Members

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The 7hills Homeless Center on Thursday (Oct. 5) announced Jessica Andrews as its new chief executive officer.

“Jessica is a passionate advocate who brings energy and high organizational skills to the position. We are delighted to have her heading up our professional team,” said Lynn Carver, 7hills’ board chair.

An Arkansas native and Fayetteville resident, Andrews previously served as executive director of Community Venture Foundation, according to a news release.

At the foundation, Andrews developed and executed youth entrepreneurship programming, and worked collaboratively on broader entrepreneurship ecosystem-building initiatives. She was also an inaugural American Dream Fellow with the Cisneros Center for New Americans where she worked on immigrant integration strategies in Northwest Arkansas as the small business lead.

Andrews said she is committed to making the Northwest Arkansas community a better, safer, and more loving place.

Steven Mills, who joined 7hills in May as the chief operating officer, will assist with Andrews’ efforts. His responsibilities include operational oversight of 7hills’ Day Center, Veteran Services Program, and the Walker Family Residential Community. He also oversees the financial and human resource aspects of the organization, according to the release.

In addition to Andrews and Mills, 7hills has added David Mee and Will Roth to its board of directors. Mee is the chief financial officer and executive vice president of finance for JB Hunt and Roth is an account executive with IMG/Razorback Sports Properties.

7hills Homeless Center is Fayetteville-based nonprofit supporting the homeless and those at risk for homelessness in Northwest Arkansas.