A new study said your mood could determine whether you make it through flu season without getting sick.

According to a study out of the UK, in addition to helping manage stress, a good mood may also boost the effectiveness of your flu shot.

They also found people in a good mood had more antibodies in the blood to fight off other illnesses.

The mayo clinic also said boosting your mood can have a positive impact on your heart health.