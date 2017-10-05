Additional Details Released In Reported Van Buren Video Voyeurism Case

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A teacher’s aide for the Van Buren School District told police he filmed a student inside a school restroom, but only to ensure the student hadn’t committed suicide, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kennard Lombard, 35, was arrested in connection with video voyeurism, a Class D felony.

“The district is aware of the incident and is conducting an investigation into the matter,” said Dr. Harold Jeffcoat, district superintendent. “Appropriate action is being taken to address the matter and to ensure the safety of our students and staff. The district will have no further comment as the matter involves a confidential personnel issue.”

A student at Van Buren High School told a teacher Monday (Oct. 2) he thought someone had recorded him with a cell phone in a bathroom stall, according to the affidavit. School officials reviewed video footage from outside the restroom and spotted Lombard entering the restroom after the student.

Lombard later told police he put his phone on camera mode and slid it into a seam in the bathroom wall, according to the affidavit. Lombard said he was concerned the student had killed himself because there was toilet paper draped over seams in the wall.

Lombard admitted to taking several photos of his genitals while inside school restrooms, police said. Police also said they found several explicit videos on Lombard’s phone.

“If you use an electronic device to observe or review that is video voyeurism. You don’t have to necessarily record it or take pictures. It is viewing or observing as well,” said Marc McCune, Crawford County prosecutor.

“A class D felony carries up to six years in the state Department of Correction. Once we get all of the evidence — they have cell phones, school surveillance and all of the different evidence — we will take a look at it and decide on charges at that point.”

McCune added it’s not uncommon in voyeurism cases for more people to come forward after the incident is publicized.

“They realize ‘hey, I am not the only one,’ and they come forward,” McCune said. “At this point nobody has to my knowledge but it is possible. If anybody has any other information contact the Van Buren Police Department and provide them with that information.”

Lombard was being held Thursday (Oct. 5) at Crawford County Jail on $15,000 bond.