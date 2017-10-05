× Fort Smith Police Looking For A Man Involved In An Alleged Stabbing

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are looking for person of interest in a stabbing investigation from last month.

On September, 13, a man was stabbed in the back at Shooter’s Bar and Grill on Grand Avenue.

The victim, Jacob Holland, 28, told police he was confronted by a man who stabbed him once in the parking lot and that the man, he only knows a “Richard,” took off.

Holland was treated and released from the hospital.

Police are asking for help identifying the man who is considered a person of interest in the case. He’s described as a black male between the age of 30-to-40 years. (Pictured below).

If you have any information call River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-crime.