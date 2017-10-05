× Here’s What To Do IF Caught In An Active Shooter Situation

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Gunfire was followed by panic as shots rang out from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Sunday (Oct. 1) evening. If you find yourself in the middle of a massacre, would you know what, or not what, to do?

“I would not know what I would do unless I was in the situation and assessing everything that was going on in the moment,” said one woman. She hesitated to answer the what she calls a “loaded question” because she said she is a mother, and if her children were present her feelings and mindset would be totally different.

One mother said her first instinct is to run. “Everything that I’ve been taught or that I’ve seen says you have to move to get out of it,” said Jane Ray.

Security expert Mark Booher said Ray is right, the worst thing you can do is stand still. “You don’t want to stand stationary if you can help it. You certainly don’t want to stand still in the line of fire,” said Booher.

Because these situations can happen anywhere at anytime, Booher suggests you take note of what’s around.

“You don’t want to be oblivious to your surroundings, you really want to stay connected with your environment,” said Booher.

Whether you’re at a music festival or at work, the Fayetteville police department tells all civilian to follow three simple steps.

“You’re gonna’ run if you have the avenue to run and if you don’t have that avenue, you would look to hide and if you don’t have anywhere to hide your only option left is to fight,” said Sergeant Anthony Murphy.

If you can’t remember to run, hide, or fight, Murphy recommends that you follow your intuition.

“If something feels wrong it’s probably wrong and just listen to your instincts,” said Murphy.

Lastly, police recommend that once you get to safety call 9-1-1, and stay wherever you are until help arrives.