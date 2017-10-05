Segment Sponsored By: Breeden
Mrs. Lensing – K – City Heights Elementary – Van Buren
-
Mrs. Howard – K – City Heights Elementary – Van Buren
-
Mrs. Lori Knight – K – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
Mrs. Jamie Hitchcock – K – Greenland Elementary – Greenland
-
Mrs. Julie Womack – K – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Mrs. Sarah Diehl – K – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
-
Mrs. Sherry Stalls – K – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Mrs. Tammy Tavernaro – K – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
Tate Elementary, Van Buren – Ms. Smith – 5th Grade
-
Mrs. Neva Judd – 3rd Grade – Bellview Elementary – Rogers
-
Mrs. Natalie Dake – 1st Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
-
Mrs. Jennifer Pastore – 3rd Grade – Bellview Elementary – Rogers
-
Ms. Robin Kerr – K – Central Park Elementary – Bentonville
-
Mrs. Sharon Riggs – 5th Grade – Gravette Upper Elementary – Gravette