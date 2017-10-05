VA Explains Cleaning Procedure Mistake

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks discussed the cleaning procedure mistake they discovered but assured patients they should be okay.

Dr. Mark Worley, chief of staff for the facility, said they discovered they were not using the recommended manufacturer’s cleaning procedure for tools used in cataract surgery.

He explained that they have high cleaning and sanitation standards and stick to these guidelines.

The facility checked the 1,158 procedures they completed and found there were no reports of any infections from using the wrong cleaning process.

“We identified no bioburden, no any indication there was risks to patients but we had not followed the exact manufacturer guidelines for that instrument and that’s… you know we didn’t have our I’s dotted and our T’s crossed,” Worley said.

He continued to say that all of the instruments used in surgery did go through a sanitation process.

The hospital cleans each instrument before sanitizing it.

A phone number has been set up for any of the patients that went through the cataract surgery that may have some concerns.

Worley said patients can call (479)444-5047 to ask any question or set up an eye exam.