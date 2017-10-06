× 5NEWS Weather: Saturday’s Rain Hour-By-Hour

A weak front will be moving into the area on Saturday with scattered rain chances during the first part of the day.

The line of showers should weaken and become more disorganized as it advances east. Sunshine is expected by late afternoon on Saturday.

Here’s a look hour-by-hour with HD Futurecast

6AM SATURDAY: Showers begin moving into our area form the west.

8AM SATURDAY: Areas of scattered rain move from Oklahoma into Arkansas

10AM SATURDAY: A broken line of showers will be in the area during the mid-morning hours.

NOON SATURDAY: Showers should be ending in NW Arkansas but could be continuing into the Greater Fort Smith area.

3PM SATURDAY: Most showers will be out of NW Arkansas and the Fort Smith area by this time with a few lingering areas of rain towards Clarksville.

-Garrett