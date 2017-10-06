× Arkansas Apple Festival Underway In Lincoln

LINCOLN (KFSM) — The 42nd Annual Arkansas Apple Festival that has become a Natural State tradition will go on this weekend in downtown Lincoln.

More than 100 vendors are set up inside the town square, which serves as the heart of the festival.

Events will take place throughout the weekend, starting with a parade on Saturday (Oct. 7) at 10 a.m. and ending with a Gospel concert on Sunday (Oct. 8).

In between, visitors can sample apple slices, take in an apple core throwing contest or compete in a talent show.

The festival is free to enjoy.

A schedule of events can be found here.