× Attendees Of First Friday Say This Year’s Events The Biggest Yet

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)– As First Friday’s begin to wind down for the year, some who come as often as they can said this year seems to have the biggest crowds.

Andrea Placzek comes to as many of the events as she can with her two boys.

She said they just like to come, have some food and listen to some music.

“You know I feel like there are a lot more people here,” Placzek said. “There are a lot more diverse activities than there have been in the past.”

Being more diverse is something the event organizers wanted to do this year.

Hunter Stuckey, the senior event manager for Downtown Bentonville Inc., said they wanted to make sure people at the square had plenty to do.

“Brought in some different band types that we usually kind of shied away from,” Stuckey said. “Brought in some new activities and brought in some old activities. You know we didn’t have the bikes last year so we were able to bring that back. Just really made sure things are always more activities to do.”

Each year Sutckey explained they have excellent vendors and bands that come into town but it’s the people like Placzek who make it what it is.

“They could be doing so many other things but they continuously choose to come back and support us,” Stuckey said. “And that just says so much about our community.”

For some First Friday is a great way to spend time with family.

Placzek calls it a Bentonville staple and said whenever anyone is visiting, First Friday is where you will find them.

Stuckey could not say what next year has in store but Placzek said there is one thing she and her boys would like to see.

“You know more food, always food,” Placzek said.

First Friday still has one more event before the end of the year.

They will hold their Toyland event on Nov. 3.