× BPD, FVPD Honored With Officer Of The Year Selections

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville police officer was chosen as Benton County Officer of the Year for his efforts in arresting two armed robbery suspect earlier this summer.

Cpl. Ken Trimberger received his award Tuesday (Oct. 3) from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in North Little Rock.

On June 11, Trimberger was investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on South Walton Boulveard when he linked the robbery suspects to a previous theft case and robbery at the Dollar General in Rogers.

Roughly 43 minutes later, Trimberger led officers to the Flagstone Apartment Complex were both suspects were found with stolen money and a handgun used in the robbery.

“I’m just humbled that my name was even submitted,” Trimberger said. “There’s a lot of good people doing a lot of good at the police department.”

In addition to the statewide and regional outstanding law enforcement Officer of the Year awards, Rutledge recognizes one law enforcement officer from each county as an Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer.

These awards recognize college or university, municipal, county, federal or state law enforcement officers who go above and beyond. Nominations were accepted from police chiefs, county sheriffs, county judges, mayors, prosecutors and other state law enforcement leaders from across Arkansas.

“Arkansas is blessed to have some of the best in the nation serving as law enforcement officers,” Rutledge said. “Today we recognize these men and women for their tremendous service to their communities and dedication to going the extra mile to keep their neighbors safe from harm. Congratulations and thank you to all of today’s honorees.”

Tim Franklin, a lietuenant with the Fayetteville Police Department, was selected as Washington County Officer of the Year.

Frankin could not be reached for comment.