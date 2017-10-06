Breast Cancer Patient Speaks Out Ahead Of Paint The Park Pink In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Hundreds of women and men are going to be gathering at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith on Saturday (Oct. 7) for Paint the Park Pink. This is a day breast cancer survivors and supporters can gather in one place to pay tribute to those who have fought breast cancer.

5NEWS spoke to breast cancer survivor, Jeanne McKim. She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2007 on the day after Christmas. After surgery, several rounds of chemotherapy, and a great deal of support she is now a breast cancer survivor 10 years later.

McKim is thankful in so many ways that she's still able to work for the Fort Smith Public School District. Most of all, she's thankful to have seen all her grandchildren grow up. However, McKim said she couldn't of done it without her incredible support system, and encourages the community to support the annual event.

"This could hit someone you love. Every family has some contact with a cancer patient," McKim said. "You just feel the love. You don't just think it, you feel it."

In the meantime, McKim said she has some advice for men and women. "Get your check ups is the best advice I can give, and get a good support system."

The walk starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and you can still register up until the event. The cost to participate is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

A survivor's breakfast will also take place at 8 a.m. before the walk.

The money raised at Paint the Park Pink goes to the local Susan G. Komen Office, which helps women in our area who are affected by breast cancer.

5NEWS is a proud media sponsor for this event.