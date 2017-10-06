× Harrison Man Facing 30 Child Porn Charges

HARRISON (KFSM) — A Harrison man faces 30 counts of possession of child pornography after investigators linked a computer downloading illicit material to his home.

Jerome Yester, 74, was arrested Thursday (Oct. 5) by special agents from the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

Agents began investigating Yester after determining someone using a computer at his address download sexually explicit material involving children, according to Judd Deere, Attorney General spokesman.

Yester was released late Thursday night from the Boone County Jail after posting a $35,000 bond.

His case will be turned over to 14th Judicial District Prosecutor David Ethredge. The district includes Baxter, Boone, Marion and Newton counties.

Distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child is a Class C felony in Arkansas, and the offense carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated § § 5-27-602, 5-4-401.