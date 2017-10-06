× Las Vegas Shooter’s Vehicle May Have Been Primed To Explode

LAS VEGAS (CBS News) — The Las Vegas gunman‘s car may have been primed to explode in an escape, CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

Law enforcement sources say there were at least 1,000 rounds of ammunition in a suitcase and Tannerite in a duffle bag inside the vehicle. It was in a parking garage, and investigators are trying to figure out how integral it was to Stephen Paddock’s plan. Tannerite, used in target shooting, explodes when hit by rifle fire.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 450 others after opening fire on concertgoers at a country music festival Sunday night.

