× Man Wanted In Connection With Stabbing Found At Homeless Shelter

FORT SMITH (KFSM) ā€” A man has been arrested after nearly a month on the loose in connection with a stabbing.

Richard Hunt, 30, of Fort Smith was arrested Friday (Oct. 6) while at Hope Campus on South E Street.

Hunt is facing felony second-degree battery. He is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

The stabbing was reported Sept. 13 at Shooter’sĀ Bar and Grill on Grand Avenue.