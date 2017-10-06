× Northbound Traffic Stopped On I-49 Near Lowell After Two Accidents

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene following two separate accidents on I-49 just south of Lowell Friday morning (Oct. 6).

According to Arkansas State Police, the northbound lanes in this area are currently closed as crews work to clear the area. Dispatchers said the lanes should reopen shortly.

One of the accidents involved a tractor-trailer. Dispatchers said the driver of the tractor-trailer is injured, but all others involved are okay. The extent of the tractor-trailer driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.