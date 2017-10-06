NWACC DACA Nursing Students Not Forced To Leave Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) students are angry at what administrators are calling a misunderstanding.

This, after it became known that nursing students who have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigrant status can't get board certified for nursing.

Students all over the country—including Arkansas -- learned they may not be eligible to get their nursing license if they are a recipient of DACA.

Rumors were circulating on social media and around campus that DACA recipients were being kicked out of the NWACC program.

Mark Wallenmeyer, the dean of health professions tells 5News, they are aware of those rumors, and said U.S. students will be allowed to remain in the program, but may have to go out-of-state to get board certified.