Over 100 Vendors Offering Unique Treasures At The Junk Ranch In Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- If you enjoy collecting antiques or mixing old with new, The Junk Ranch has something unique to offer this weekend in Prairie Grove.

For those who love hunting for treasures but don’t have the budget or time, this is is the perfect alternative.

"It's a treasure hunt. It's going out and finding all the good old stuff," said Junk Ranch vendor Laura Jo Hightower. "If you love vintage or antiques, or even just rusty junk- this is the place to find it."

The Junk Ranch started small with just a few vendors back in 2013. Over the years, the event has grown and now includes over 100 vendors from multiple states. The vendors feature repurposed and vintage items, as well as jewelry, boutiques and handmade goodies.

The price points are varied enough to appeal to every budget.

In addition to the vendors, there will be food trucks and live music on site.

The Junk Ranch is located at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove.

Friday (Oct. 6) is early shopping day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 and covers the re-entry fee for Saturday (Oct. 7).

On Saturday, admission is $5 and lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On both days, kids 12 and under get in for free, and parking is also free.