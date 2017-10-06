× Saturday Rain Breakdown

A weak front will be moving through our region this weekend, bringing the chance for a few LIGHT sprinkles Saturday morning. NW Arkansas has the best chance of rain as you wake up and head out the door. Here is the breakdown:

SATURDAY 6AM – 9AM

SATURDAY 9AM – 12PM

SATURDAY 12PM – 3PM

Here is a timeline for a 20% or greater chance of rain where you live:

We will not be squeezing out too many raindrops as the best chances for rain remain to the north in Missouri. These showers will be leftover from storms that will fire Friday night in north-central Oklahoma. Not everyone will see rain but a few hundredths of an inch are possible, especially in NW Arkansas.

This animation shows rain totals throughout Saturday.

-Matt