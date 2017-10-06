Siloam Springs Boy To Skate With NHL Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--In an region obsessed with football, 10-year old Conor Mulligan has a different passion, and it’s one that’s led him all the ways to the pros. Or at least, to a pro arena.

“Northwest Arkansas hockey league is part of the Mid-Missouri hockey league out of St. Louis," explains Conor's coach, "and Conor Mulligan entered a contest. Before a hockey game begins the teams will take the ice for a pregame skate. So each player with have a youth player with him skating. (Conor’s) parents are big Blues fans, I forwarded it on, and they entered their name in the hat, and…”



At this point, we'll let Conor pick up the story, from when his mom came to talk to him a few days ago.

“So she said she had bad news and that I wasn’t going to make it other games and I said oh, that’s sad, and she said it’s because I’m going to St. Louis, and I’m excited to represent our team!”

Conor won the drawing, and gets to take the ice with the St. Louis Blues, his favorite team.

"I never imagined in my life this could happen."

Conor’s passion for hockey started when he was just five years old. At that point, even skating is a challenge.

"We call all the kids fish when they're first starting out, because they just flop around on the ice."

But Conor has built himself into a fine defenseman for the team. And it’s quite the commitment. His family makes the hour long drive from Siloam Springs for practice five times a week for practice. But that’s nothing compared to the trip they’ll make this weekend. After spending Saturday night at the Blues game in St. Louis, Conor promised his team he'd be back to play with them in their game Sunday morning at 8 a.m. That means a long night for Conor, and lots of driving for his parents.

"I didn't know how early it would be," laughs Conor. "But it's worth it."

For more information on youth hockey in the area, check out NWAHockey.com.