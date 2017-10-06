× Suspect Wanted In Connection With Mail Theft, Fraud

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a credit card from a mailbox and made several fraudulent purchases thereafter.

The credit card was reported stolen Aug. 18. The person who reported the crime told police the card was used to make several fraudulent purchases at various businesses, according to a news release.

The suspect is thought to be driving a dark-colored, four-door passenger car, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5100.