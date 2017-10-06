Video Shows Sallisaw Man On Scooter Hit By Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW (KFSM) --Security cameras at the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department and the courthouse in Sallisaw were recording when a car collided with a moped across the street.

It happened at the intersection of Creek and Oak Streets on Thursday (Oct. 5.).

Video shows 69-year-old Jerry Ball on his white moped as he proceeds through the intersection. Before he is able to make a left turn, a white vehicle hits Ball's moped from behind. The moped is seen sliding across the road as Ball is thrown.

"One of the Sequoyah County deputies was there in the parking lot, heard the crash happen and ran over to assist," said Captain Jeff Murray with the Sallisaw Police Department.

Investigators said Ball was wearing helmet and was rushed to the hospital for serious head injuries. Investigators said Ball is in the Intensive Care Unit with bleeding on his brain and is listed in serious but stable condition.

According to a Sallisaw police report, The white vehicle was driven by David Monroe Isbell.

As investigators spoke with Isbell, they noted that he had 'uncontrollable body movements'.

"Suspected methamphetamine was found inside of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle was also a small child that Isbell had with him," Murray said.

Isbell was booked into jail on charges of D.U.I. resulting in great bodily injury, Child Endangerment, and other drug charges.