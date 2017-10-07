A Father & Son Team Wins $50,000 At The National Pro BBQ Tour Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The 2017 National Pro BBQ Tour Champion is "Que'n Stew'n & Brew'n" from Kennesaw, Georgia.

The father and son team, Scott and Christopher Smith, received $50,000 in prize money on Saturday (Oct. 7).

Fifty grill-master teams -- out of 750 -- participated in the event at the Sam's Club Corporate headquarters in Bentonville.

Established in 2011, this event is the largest BBQ cook-off in the nation.

The tour travels the U.S. in search of the best barbecue.

