Halloween Pet Event To Benefit Humane Society of Animals

ROGERS (KFSM) -- A family and pet friendly Halloween event to raise money for the Humane Society of Animals in Rogers is next week.

The Nash Back At Ya Car Club will host the 11th Annual Monster's Ball on Saturday, October 14, at the Frisco Station Mall. The event is free and open to the public.

Several events will be available for kids and pets, including a Trick or Trunk, kids games and a pet contest and parade.

There will also be a car show, where car owners who enter must donate dog or cat food or cleaning supplies for the shelter.

A schedule of events can be found here.