Knife Wielding Elderly Man Arrested By Springdale Police

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Residents in a Springdale neighbor were threatened by an elderly man who was holding a knife, according to a Springdale police report.

It happened Saturday (Oct. 7) morning at the 1700 block of Cambridge. Police dispatch received a call that a man with a knife was trying to enter their home and he was holding a knife.

When officers arrived they saw a man, later identified as Harold Marlin, 81, in the street brandishing a knife at two younger males. Police said they asked for Marlin to drop the knife and he refused.

The elderly man then went inside his home, according to police.

Witnesses told police an elderly female also lives in Marlin’s home.

Marlin, who could be seen by authorities through a window, was sitting on a sofa still holding a knife.

Police approached the door, as Marlin opened it, police again ordered him out of the house. He didn’t comply and officers tased him. He was then handcuffed by police, all the while trying to resist arrest, said police.

An ambulance arrived to the home to assist Marlin and his wife.

No further details were provided by Springdale police as to what provoked the man, nor his medical condition after being tased.

Marlin was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and criminal trespassing, according to the preliminary report by Springdale police.