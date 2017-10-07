× One Person Dead, Two Officers Injured In Officer Involved Shooting

LITTLE ROCK(KTHV) — One person is dead and two officers are injured after an early morning shooting in Little Rock.

Police were dispatched to Local Union, a bar in the in the Prospect Building on University Avenue, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 7) after a report of a disturbance.

An off-duty officer working security at the bar called for backup after getting into an altercation with the suspect in the parking lot.

At some point the suspect drove his car into the officers and through a brick barrier onto University Avenue.

Chief Buckner says the officers fired their weapons but could not confirm whether they struck the suspect or not. It’s possible the suspect died from impact of the car wreck according to Buckner.

Both officers sustained injuries after being struck by the vehicle but are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s. No names are being released at this time.