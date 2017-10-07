Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Vietnamese Shredded Chicken Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Hey Good Cookin' is a combination of some cultural flavors and a few surprises.

Heather Artripe shows us how to prepare an easy and very tasty Vietnamese Shredded Chicken Salad.

Vietnamese Shredded Chicken Salad

Ingredients

4 cups shredded green cabbage

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1-2 carrots, shredded

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 small white onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped fresh mint

1/4 cup fresh chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon Sesame Oil

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Fresh ground black pepper

Directions

In a small bowl, add your sugar, rice wine vinegar, lime juice, fish sauce, vegetable oil, sesame oil, red pepper flakes, and garlic cloves.

Whisk until sugar dissolves.

In a large bowl, add your cabbage, chicken, carrots, mint, and cilantro, stir to combine and add fresh ground black pepper flakes.

Add dressing to salad, stir until everything is well coated.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods