× Storms Possible for Razorbacks in South Carolina

Things could get muddy at Williams-Brice Stadium as the Razorbacks (2-2) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) on Saturday (Oct 7th) at 3PM.

The natural grass football field could see pop up showers and storms throughout the game in Columbia. Severe weather is not expected, but brief downpours and lightning could be possible. Temperatures will be warm though in the 80s throughout the game,.

-Matt