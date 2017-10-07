× Vehicle Hits Pedestrians Near London’s Natural History Museum

A vehicle struck pedestrians near London’s Natural History Museum on Saturday (Oct. 7), injuring a number of people, police said.

One man was detained by police following the incident, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. He has not been formally arrested. BBC News reports at least one person was taken away in an ambulance.

The Natural History Museum said there was “a serious incident” outside the building.

A witness told BBC News that there were “tables knocked over at restaurants. People were screaming. And it was quite a scene at that stage.”

“Panic rippled across the crowd. And it was busy, people were having to struggle to get out of there,” the witness said.

BBC reporter Chloe Hayward said she was leaving the museum as the incident happened.

“I could see was a car diagonally across the road, looking like it was going into one of the boulders on the side of the road, and I could see a crowd of people around what was clearly one or two people on the pavement,” she said.

Hayward added armed police were at the scene.

“We have had lots of police coming onto the scene, helicopters above, and I can see an ambulance which is definitely having someone put in, but it isn’t clear how bad that injury is,” she said.

The incident occurred on Exhibition Road in South Kensington, police said. Officials are investigating a possible motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.