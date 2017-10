Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thunderstorms from Oklahoma quickly weakened early Saturday morning, but there are some leftover showers moving in, especially towards NW Arkansas. More showers could spark ahead of the weak cold front moving in from Green Country in Oklahoma. These should remain fairly light and not everyone will see raindrops, but the chance remains through the morning.

Here are the timing of rain chances for your neighborhood:

Rain Chances: 9AM-12PM

Rain Chances: 12PM-3PM

-Matt