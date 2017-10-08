× Check the Webb: Stormy Weather Monday Night

A fall cold front is still expected to move through the area Tuesday with a sharp change in temperatures between Monday’s highs and Tuesday’s highs. Before the cooler weather, however, we will see a few scattered T-storms move through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Along with the possibility of being woken up to thunder and lightning, we will run the chance of seeing some strong to severe storms across NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Now a widespread severe outbreak isn’t expected but a few of these storms may have strong, gusty winds and also some damaging hail.

While the rain we receive is welcome and much needed, don’t expect this to pull us out of the drought that we have recently re-entered. Most of us will receive anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch of rain to about a quarter inch. Still, once the storms pass, temperatures will feel very fall like across the entire region.

-Chris