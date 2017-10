× FORECAST: Chilly Start But Toasty Afternoon

Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s Sunday morning. You may need to grab the jacket this morning!

This makes it over degrees cooler than Saturday morning!

This is all due to a cold front that moved through yesterday and clear skies overnight. There’s a big temperature difference across Arkansas this morning!

If you’re worried about the cold, it will only be temporary. Highs will be in the 80s by the afternoon on Sunday.

-Matt