Fort Smith’s Inaugural Food Truck Festival

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- It's an event that's completely new to the Fort Smith area. The Inaugural Street East Food Truck Festival will be held on Saturday (Oct. 14). The festival will feature the River Valley Artisan Market, Fort Smith Farmer’s Market, a few local mobile businesses, and around 10 food trucks of different varieties.

The event will held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. along West End on Garrison Avenue to The Lot on North A Street. Organizers expect a turnout of 5,000 to 10,000 people. This is a free event, for more information click here.