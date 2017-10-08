× Mobile Home Fire In Prairie Grove Deemed A Total Loss

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — “A total loss,” those words from the Washington County Fire Marshal regarding an early Sunday (Oct. 8) mobile home fire.

The home was located at the 15000 block of West Highway 62. Several people driving on Hwy 62 saw the fire and called 9-1-1 to report it.

One man was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, according to the fire marshal, his condition is unknown. It’s unclear if other people were inside, but there are no known fatalities.

Fire crews from Prairie Grove, Farmington and Lincoln were on scene to extinguish the fire.

An investigation by the fire marshal is underway to determine the cause.