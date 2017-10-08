× RFD: Reports Of A Possible Plane Crash Near Rocky Branch Marina

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Fire Department and other emergency crews are investigating reports of a plane that may have crashed into water near Beaver Lake’s Rocky Branch Marina on Sunday (Oct. 8) evening.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins tells 5NEWS they received a call about a plane that went into the lake near the marina. “As of now we have not found any conclusive evidence that there is even a crash and it is circumstantial.”

The marina is six miles outside Rogers city limits and Jenkins said they cover that area even though it’s out of their area.

5NEWS has a crew headed there and we’ll keep you updated as the story develops.