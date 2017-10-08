× Razor Run Raises Money For Two NWA Organizations

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Racers from all over gathered Sunday (Oct. 8) morning outside of the Northwest Arkansas Mall for the annual Razor Run that helps raise money for local organizations.

This year the race helped the Washington County Animal Shelter and Food Communities.

Rachel Ingalls, the Kennel Supervisor for the shelter said they were excited to see a good amount of people out for the run.

Some from the shelter event took part themselves.

“We wanted to kind of just come out in the community and be with everybody that’s there, and supports us through the good times and the bad times that we have at the shelter,” Ingalls said. “We just thank everybody for coming out and donating for us.”

Ingalls explains the money they received will be a big help in finding the animals in their shelter their forever home.

The race raised about $3,000 for the two organizations.

Race Director Tabby Holmes explained that is how much they usually make during this event.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm for it and we’re using this as a kickoff for our spring event the Hogeye Marathon and the Hogeye Kid’s Marathon,” Holmes said.

One racer, Ashton Holland, said this race is a warm up for a half marathon coming up.

Holland said she runs because it’s an inexpensive hobby and gives her the chance to see the area.

She had one tip for anyone interested in getting in the race.

“Lace up your shoes and get out and go,” Holland said, “even if it’s a slow run, even if you have to walk. As long as you keep moving, you’ll be great.”