Son Of Radio Show Host “Delilah” Takes His Own Life

(KFSM) — Radio host Delilah Rene wrote a Facebook post that her son, Zachariah, took his life early Tuesday (Oct. 3).

The post was written on Saturday (Oct. 7) and she stated, “he was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time.”

He was one of the host’s 13 children — 10 are adopted.

On the Facebook post, she ended by asking for prayers, and that she, too, would pray, “for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression.”

She will be on a leave of absence from radio, according to her post.

More than 110,000 people have commented and nearly 45,000 have shared the social media post.