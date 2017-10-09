× 5NEWS Weather: Cold Front, Storms Tonight

A strong cold front will move across the area this evening with showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of the front.

The strongest storms will occur from 7pm to 11pm generally in NE Oklahoma although some storms might retain their intensity as they move east.

The latest severe thunderstorm outlook shows the higher chances for severe weather in the Tulsa area.

Here’s a look at the timeline and how storms will weaken as they move east…

7PM MONDAY: Storms develop in Eastern Oklahoma. This is the best time for storms to be severe.

8PM MONDAY: Storms in NE Oklahoma will move east northeast into Arkansas with another line of strong to severe storms forming near Tulsa.

11PM MONDAY: Storms will continue to weaken with severe risk diminished.

Expect cooler and breezy conditions for Tuesday with highs falling into the 60s and lows as cool as the 40s.

-Garrett