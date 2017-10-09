× 5NEWS Weather: Colder, Rain To Start Tuesday

This map shows the huge temperature contrast as the cold front advances across Arkansas.

By 11am, temperatures should be in the mid 50s in NE Arkansas while nearing 90º in SE Arkansas.

The latest data does indicated another area of rain arriving during the first part of the day on Tuesday.

TUESDAY 5AM: Scattered showers with breezy NW winds.

TUESDAY 8AM: Rain ends from west to east but scattered rain continues across the Fort Smith area and south.

TUESDAY 11AM: Cloudy skies continue but most of the rain will have moved out of our area.

-Garrett