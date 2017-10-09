× Bella Vista Man Nets 20 Child Porn Charges

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man who relocated to Iowa faces 20 counts of possession of child pornography after investigators found more than 1,000 sexually explicit images of children on his computer.

Jay Lloyd Harris, 45, was arrested in August in Sac City, Iowa, in connection with possession of child pornography, a Class C felony.

Formal charges were filed Monday (Oct. 9).

Bella Vista police arrested Harris on April 7 in connection with terroristic threatening and third degree assault, both misdemeanors. During the investigation, the victim told police Harris had downloaded child pornography on a computer he owned.

Investigators later found 1,181 unique illegal child abuse images on two of Harris’ laptops and his external hard drive, according to police.

Harris was being held Monday at the Benton County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Class C felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in person and a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.