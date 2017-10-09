FORECAST: Severe Risk This Evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a mostly sunny and warm Monday, a cold front will be marching through our area Monday Night. Not only will it drop our temperatures by over 40 degrees, it will also bring the chance for some showers and storms overnight.

Here is the timing of the storm chances. Notice how the evening goes on, the chances go down. The further west you live, the better chance you will have of seeing a possibly severe storm.

MONDAY 7PM

MONDAY 10PM

TUESDAY 2AM

This is the official Risk Map for Severe Zone from the Storm Prediction Center:

This means there is the chance for some hail, gusty winds, downpours, and the SMALL chance for a brief tornado (especially in Oklahoma) in some of the strongest storms. The storms should weaken as they approach the Arkansas/Oklahoma state line.

The storms will be scattered so not everyone may see a drop of rain, but potentially a quick quarter to half an inch of rain will be possible if a storm rolls over your area.

-Matt