Injuries Not Holding Charleston Back From Perfect Season

CHARLESTON (KFSM)-- Like many other schools, Charleston is banged up after six weeks of football,but the Tigers took a big hit health wise with star running back Brayden Ketter and Arkansas commit Sean Michael Flanagan sidelined due to injury.

"[Sean] has a first degree AC separation on the shoulder," said Charleston head coach Greg Kendrick. "he hurt it at the second play of Ozark, and played through it week 3 against Ozark, but hasn't played since then. I would say he's about 95-percent right now."

Despite the health setbacks Charleston has been able to push through, remaining undefeated at 6-0. The reason why is because of players like Brayden Caudle stepping up. In his first year behind center, Caudle already has surpassed a thousand passing yards along 21 total touchdowns.

"The players around me have made it pretty easy," said Caudle. "Our line has been blocking pretty well, and I got some pretty good players to throw it to making my job easier for me."

First-year start Hunter Kengla also has emerged as a key player for Charleston on both sides of the ball..leading in tackles while also aiding the running game...

"Last season I decided to skip baseball," said Kengla. "Work really hard in the offseason and it's really paid off. I have learned a lot, I've grown a lot ."

Even banged and bruised Charleston still remains a threat in the 3-A. As they regain their health they hope to reach their full potential.

"I think we still got a ceiling to hit," said Caudle.

Charleston will face Lamar Friday at 7:00 p.m.