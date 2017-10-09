Jemele Hill Suspended By ESPN Over Tweets

ESPN has suspended host Jemele Hill for two weeks due to “a second violation of our social media guidelines,” the network announced Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, Hill tweeted that people who disagree with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ decision to bench players who kneel during the anthem should consider boycotting the team’s advertisers.

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players. https://t.co/Gc48kchkuv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

On Monday, she tweeted a clarification:

“Just so we’re clear: I’m not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. If fans really are that upset about what JJ & Stephen Ross have done, don’t call the players sellouts, but you’re watching every Sunday.”

Here’s the full text of ESPN’s statement: