Man Hit By Semi In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) —A man sustained severe injuries as a result of a collision involving a Peterbilt semi-truck Monday morning (Oct. 9).

Beau Tackett, 37, of Bokoshe was taken by ambulance to Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith for treatment of trunk internal, leg and head injuries. He is listed in critical condition, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tackett was pinned for about 45 minutes before he was freed by a Hurst tool, according to OHP.

The driver of the 2007 Peterbilt- Irby Sebo, 63, of Spiro- was not injured, police said.

The collision happened about 7:05 a.m. along U.S. 271 about three miles west of Pocola.

According to police, Sebo failed to yield while turning on to the interstate.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts when the collision occurred, police said.