Lanes Reopen On US 271 East Of Spiro Following Accident

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — One lane was blocked on US 271 east of Spiro following an accident Monday morning (Oct. 9).

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, crews were on the scene following a two vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle. Dispatchers said the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m., and was reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

At this time, it is unknown if the drivers were injured.