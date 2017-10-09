× Police, Suspect Break Store Window During Arrest

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police and an intoxicated man broke a storefront window Sunday (Oct. 8) at the Dollar Tree while the man resisted arrest, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Irai Garcia-Goicochea, 30, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.

Garcia-Goicochea also faces misdemeanor charges of third-degree battery, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Harps on 1308 N. Thompson St. after an employee found Garcia-Goicochea stumbling through the aisles. The employee said Garcia-Goicochea had been in the store earlier and smelled like beer, according to the report.

Officers said Garcia-Goicochea was hostile when they arrived. Garcia-Goicochea took off his sweater and t-shirt and threw his clothes at them, along with his wallet, according to the report.

After being told to sit down, Garcia-Goicochea spit in an officers face. When police tried to arrest him, Garcia-Goicochea fought back, causing he and the arresting officer to crash into a storefront window at Dollar Tree, shattering the bottom half of the glass and injuring the officer’s left knee.

The store manager estimated repairs would cost more than $1,000, according to the report.

Garcia-Goichochea was being held Monday (Oct. 9) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Nov. 15 in Washington County Circuit Court.