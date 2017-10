× Traffic Slow Down On I-49 Due To Single Vehicle Accident

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A single vehicle accident near the Lowell exit is slowing down north bound traffic on Interstate 49 in Springdale.

According to dispatchers, traffic was reduced to one lane, and EMS were called to the scene.

It is unknown if the driver was injured, or the extent of any injuries.

