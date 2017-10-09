U Of A Inspirational Chorale Highlights 40 Years With Musical Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The University of Arkansas Inspirational Chorale is planning a large scale concert to mark its 40th anniversary.

The Inspirational Chorale is an ensemble of U of A students, of various ethnicities, who sing and perform various genres of the black sacred music tradition, including gospel, sacred Anthems and spirituals.

The group was established at the University of Arkansas in 1977 to provide an opportunity for black students to express their faith and culture through music.

A concert at the Walton Arts Center will celebrate those 40 years and will feature GRAMMY recording artist Richard Smallwood, Kathy Taylor, Ashley Brown-Lawrence and the University Symphony Orchestra.

That show will be held Friday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.