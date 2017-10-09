Woman Arrested, Accused Of Hindering Town’s Attempt To Curb Stray Cat Problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM) -- Ozark police said they put out several traps after a request by business owners to curb the stray cat problem.

Business owners said odor and damage to their business property is becoming too much to handle.

Ozark police said they set three traps for stray cats at a furniture store in Ozark, but the traps came up missing.

Teresa Putney was arrested for the crime and charged with obstruction of government operations, criminal mischief, trespassing and theft.

"She had been feeding the cats and didn't want us to capture them," said Jonathon Little with the Ozark Police Department.

Teresa was out of town Monday (Oct.9), but her husband, Norman Putney and friend Jack Quagliesi said they feed the stray cats at three locations in Ozark on a daily basis.

Quagliesi was also cited for trespassing in the investigation.

In the video, you can see the almost 40 stray cats that the couple has taken into their home.