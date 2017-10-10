Restore Vaginal Health and Get Your Life Back

The minimally invasive FemTouch fractional scanning procedure at Arkansas Laser Solutions, delivers continuous wave fractional energy along the vaginal wall which results in a controlled ablation and coagulation of the vaginal lining promoting the remodeling of the vaginal mucous epithelium layer.

Are you suffering from:

Vaginal Dryness

Urinary Issues

Discomfort during intercourse

Relationship issues do to vaginal health

Vaginal tightness due to childbirth

If you said yes to any of these questions then the FemTouch, a simple, fast, and comfortable in-office procedure might be right for you.

With age and after childbirth, women start noticing symptoms related to their vaginal health that affect their lifestyle on different levels.

Vaginal atrophy or dryness is a common symptom in postmenopausal women that is sometimes accompanied by chronic itching or pain, and also during sexual intercourse.

In addition, women often suffer from urinary symptoms such as urge incontinence, urinary tract infections, painful or difficult urination, and stress urinary incontinence.

This can affect women as young as 25 years old.

Women who have undergone childbirth will often notice symptoms of vaginal laxity which can impact their satisfaction with sexual intercourse.

This photo represents the Fractional Laser beams as they are being applied along the vaginal wall and the view of the sterilized applicator being moved along the vaginal wall in an outward motion applying the laser in a 360 degree pattern covering the entire area.

Introducing The Lumenis FemTouch

The minimally invasive FemTouch fractional scanning procedure, delivers continuous wave fractional energy along the vaginal wall which results in a controlled ablation and coagulation of the vaginal lining promoting the remodeling of the vaginal mucous epithelium layer.

Patients of FemTouch Report:

A major improvement in vaginal tightening

Improved vaginal tightening sensation for you as well as your partner

Improvement of Urinary Symptoms

With each treatment you will notice an improvement in Burning, itching, frequency, incontinence or leakage, urgency, and urinary tract infections.

Aftercare:

Vaginal hydrating gel may be prescribed to soothe the vaginal lining and relieve the patient for up to 1 week.

Area should be kept moist using occlusive ointment such as Aquaphor.

The patient will notice an improvement with the very first treatment.

The FemTouch procedure is short and takes approximately 5 minutes to complete.

How do I get started?

